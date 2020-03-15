COVID-19: Schools, cinema threates shut in Nalgonda

By | Published: 8:48 pm 8:49 pm

Nalgonda/Suryapet: Following the decision of the State government in curtailing spreading of COVID-19, schools, colleges, coaching centres, cinema theatres and restaurants were shut across the district.

The district authorities were on the vigil and took up measures to create awareness among the public on the preventive measures launched for COVID-19.

District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil put off Praja Vani, the grievance day to be held on Monday, until March 31. Hostel facilities will continue for students until completion of SSC and Intermediate Board examinations. The function halls should stop the bookings after March 31.

The sanitation staff has been directed to clean the public toilets in the bus stands and public places with the anti-bacterial chemicals. There would be no permissions for conduct of rallies, meetings, seminars and workshops, he added.

He said that the people should not panic to the fake news on coronavirus, which have become viral in the social media. He warned that action would be taken against those who spread fake news under section 24 of Epidemic Act-2005.

