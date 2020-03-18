COVID-19: SCR hikes platform ticket fare to control rush

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: To regulate the rush of public at railway stations as a precautionary measure against spread of coronavirus, South Central Railway (SCR) has increased the platform ticket fare from Rs 10 to Rs 50 with effect from the midnight of March 18.

According to SCR, the move is purely to discourage non-essential visit to railway stations. The revised platform ticket fare at all important major railway stations and suburban stations will be Rs.50 while at the small stations, it will be Rs 20, until March 31

