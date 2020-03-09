COVID-19 screening: Telangana Health Minister visits Hyderabad Airport

By | Published: 4:34 pm

Hyderabad: Health Minister Etala Rajender on Monday inspected the thermo screening facility established at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here to screen passengers arriving from foreign countries for the COVID-19 virus.

With the danger of the virus spreading it from those affected by it being more, those arriving from countries affected by the virus are being screened at the RGIA.

The Minister interacted with RGIA officials and the healthcare team there to assess the arrangements made at the airport.

