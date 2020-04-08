COVID-19: Six more test positive in Nirmal on Wednesday

By | Published: 7:50 pm 7:53 pm

Nirmal: Six more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in the district on Wednesday, District Collector Md Musharraf Ali said. With this, Nirmal district registered 10 patients of the acute respiratory disease so far.

In a press statement issued by Collector, two persons each from Nirmal town and Laxmanachanda mandal, one each from Pembi and Mamada mandals were found to have contracted the disease as per medical reports. They were sent to a quarantine centre and were treated by doctors, said an official of health and medical department.

Musharraf toured New Lingampalli village in Mamada mandal from where a person tested positive for the coronavirus and instructed authorities to ensure people practice social distance. Already, four persons of the district had contracted the disease. Syed Isaq, one of them died, while undergoing treatment in Gandhi Hospital of Hyderabad April 1.

Meanwhile, 11 persons who tested negative for Covid-19 were discharged from quarantine centre at Telangana State Girls Residential Junior College in Nirmal district centre. They were given a certificate, stating that they had not infected with the disease.

