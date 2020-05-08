COVID-19: Social media playing important role to keep people motivated

By | Published: 2:13 pm

New Delhi: As the recent lockdown may prove daunting on our physiological and psychological well-being, due to lack of social mingling, outdoor and office routine, many famous celebrities and normal people across the globe are sharing motivational posts on the social media platforms to help people remain positive and inspired during the pandemic.

Recently, superstar Shah Rukh Khan had posted a song titled ‘Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega’ from his Twitter handle, sending out positivity and hope to everyone amid the lockdown. The song was sung by SRK himself.

Speaking to IANS on psychological well-being, Samir Parikh, Director, Mental Health & Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare in New Delhi, said: “Amidst the ongoing global pandemic, there is likely to be an adverse impact on our mental as well as physical health, being cooped up indoors, coupled with the anxieties and uncertainties associated with what is going on, especially related to the future. And such concerns are inevitable, be it financial, professional, or interpersonal.”

“At such a time, it is indeed helpful if celebrity figures come forward to share their thoughts, and help encourage people to follow the guidelines, stay safe, and yet maintain positivity in their lives,” Parikh said.

A few days back, veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik released a motivation video on Twitter, in which he was seen singing the song ‘When life gives you banana’ to motivate people and stay positive during the lockdown.”There is despair, sadness, sense of loss everywhere. Should we succumb to this pressure? To answer the question here is a light-hearted, inspiring song, ‘When Life Gives U A Banana’, Kaushik wrote on the social media platform.

Parikh also added that people need to understand this is would pass if we all stay connected and responsible.

“They should be motivated by reading about the good deeds of altruism people are doing and contribute their own bit to it. We all need to together become a solution,” he added.

This lockdown period has led to increased anxiety and depression amongst people. And many people from all over the world uploading motivational videos, songs, poetries, etc., to help those who are facing anxiety and other psychological issues.For example, in a musical video uploaded by a Twitter user, in which a family man can be seen performing daily home tasks and singing

“Each day is more like a creepy dream, from a movie scene. All-day at home with family, can’t see anyone.”

From motivational movie dialogues, songs to reading and sharing inspirational quotes on social media, people are doing all possible things to spread positivity among people.

“Mentally the toughest week I’ve had so far in lockdown, but I soon realised how blessed I am to still have all my loved one’s here, who are safe and healthy! It was the motivation I needed to keep positive/going Rainbow We will get there in time Orange heart #StaySafeSaveLives,” a user tweeted.