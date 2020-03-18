COVID-19: SOP for passenger movement in airports released

By | Published: 5:23 pm

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday issued a Standard Operating Procedure for passenger movement post disembarkation at airports in the country.

As per the SOP, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has instructed Airport Authorities to stagger the arrival of flights from COVID-19 affected areas so that the flow of passengers is maintained for the screening of passengers.

From the dedicated aerobridges, the passengers will have to be escorted by Airline staff to the APHO Health Counters for Initial Thermal Screening, where symptomatic passengers will be isolated and moved to the designated hospital as per the existing SOPs.

After screening, the remaining asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to move to the designated Immigration Counters with passports and a copy of the SRF (Self-Reporting Form) as per the existing SOP. After clearance of immigration, the passport of the passengers shall be retained by the Immigration officials.

Passengers in batches of 30 will be handed over to the escort team while the passports of these passengers would be handed over by the Immigration staff to the Team Lead (CISF officer). The passports shall not be handed over to the passengers, at any cost, the Ministry said.

The SOP in its full form is available on the ministry’s website, www.mohfw.gov.in.

