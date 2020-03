COVID-19: South Central Railway cancels several trains

By | Published: 1:16 pm

Hyderabad: In view of poor patronage due to the coronavirus pandemic, South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled several trains across the zone.

Trains which have been cancelled include Train No.08502 Secunderabad – Vishakapatnam on March 18, 25 and April 1, Train No.08408 Secunderabad – Bhubaneswar on March 20 and 27, Train No.08574 Tirupati – Vishakapatnam on March 24 and 31 and Train No.08302 Banswadi – Sambalpur on March 18 and 25.

In addition, due to change in days of service and operational reasons, Train No.17014 and Train No.17013, which runs between Hyderabad and Pune has been cancelled on March 31 and April 1, according to a press release.

