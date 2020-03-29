COVID- 19: Spain announces record 838 virus deaths in 24 hours

By | Published: 5:53 pm

Madrid: Spain confirmed another 838 deaths in 24 hours from coronavirus on Sunday, a new daily record bringing the total number of deaths to 6,528, according to health ministry figures.

The number of confirmed cases in Spain has now reached 78,797 — after an increase of 9.1 percent in one day — as the country battles the world’s second most deadly outbreak.

