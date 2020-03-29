COVID- 19: Spain announces record 838 virus deaths in 24 hours

The number of confirmed cases in Spain has now reached 78,797 -- after an increase of 9.1 percent in one day -- as the country battles the world's second most deadly outbreak

Madrid: Relatives watch as the coffin containing the remains of a victim of the COVID-19 is taken for cremation at the Almudena cemetery in Madrid, Spain, Saturday March 28, 2020. In Spain, where stay-at-home restrictions have been in place for nearly two weeks, the official number of deaths is increasing daily. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. AP/PTI

Madrid: Spain confirmed another 838 deaths in 24 hours from coronavirus on Sunday, a new daily record bringing the total number of deaths to 6,528, according to health ministry figures.

The number of confirmed cases in Spain has now reached 78,797 — after an increase of 9.1 percent in one day — as the country battles the world’s second most deadly outbreak.

