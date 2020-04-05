COVID-19: Special focus on high case loaded districts in Telangana

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts recorded highest number of Covid-19 cases in the State. The Centre directed the State government officials to lay special focus on these districts to contain spread of the disease further.

On Sunday, Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a video conference with all Chief Secretaries, Health Secretaries, District Magistrates and Municipal Commissioners of the high case loaded districts in the country including Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri distircts.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar briefed the Cabinet Secretary about measures taken by the State government on containment of coronavirus in high case loaded districts. In Telangana, about 2,200 persons have been quarantined in government facilities and another 27,000 have been home quarantined with joint teams visiting them twice a day for health checkups.

The Chief Secretary said the State government was taking active measures to control Covid-19, with a high-level committee monitoring the situation during the lockdown from March 22 onwards. He informed that the State government started distribution of 12 kg rice and Rs 1,500 for white ration card holders. In Hyderabad, about 70 food points have been arranged to feed 6,000 people everyday after taking measures like maintaining social distance to control Covid-19.

Special Chief Secretary for Health Shanthi Kumari, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sulatania, Health and Family Welfare commissioner Yogitha Rana, Finance Secretary Ronald Ross, Prohibition and Excise commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed and other officials participated in the video conference.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .