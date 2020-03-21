COVID-19: Stringent safety measures for Army personnel in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: In view of COVID-19 scare, stringent safety measures and precautionary protocols have been imposed by military authorities on Defence personnel, their families and dependents, as well as the veterans and their families, in Hyderabad.

Training courses have been cancelled and no temporary duties are permitted and posting of all ranks have been deferred till April 15 in compliance with orders of Ministry of Defence. No leave is being granted.

All personnel on leave have been instructed to extend their leave until April 15. Those who reported back from leave have to be quarantined for 14 days. All Army run educational institutions, including schools, colleges, coaching classes and tuition centres have been closed.

Online Classes

All preparations for online classes for the upcoming new academic session from April 1 has been put in place for students so that they can stay at home and pursue their studies. Institutes, gymnasiums, swimming pools, clubs, golf courses and function halls will continue to remain closed till April 15.

Checking at entry, exit

No public gatherings, social events, get-togethers, functions, sporting events are permitted. Official meetings, seminars and conferences involving more than 10 members, have been suspended. All entry and exit gates of the Army campuses and units are manned with sentries equipped with contact free, infrared thermal scanners.

