COVID-19: Students can wear masks during SSC exams in Telangana

Hyderabad: Students appearing for the SSC Public Examinations starting from March 19 will be allowed to write the exams wearing face masks if they wish so. The decision to allow students into the centres with face masks was taken by the Education Department as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A total of 5,34,903 students have registered for the examinations which will be held from March 19 to April 6. The examinations will commence with first language paper-I and will be held from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm. To avoid large gatherings, the students will be allowed to enter the centre from 8.30 am.

For smooth conduct of examinations, 2,530 centres have been established across the State, and, a total of 2,530 chief superintendents and departmental officers have been appointed. Nearly 30,500 teachers have been deployed for invigilation duties during the examinations.

On Tuesday, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy convened a meeting with Education Department officials and reviewed preparations for SSC Public Exams. She urged students to reach the centre one hour prior to the commencement of the examination. She said that RTC buses had been arranged for the students to reach the centres.

“Special rooms are being arranged for students who have a cough or cold. Hand sanitisers and liquid handwash are being arranged at all exam centres. Students who wear face masks will also be permitted. They will be allowed to carry a water bottle as well,” she said. Students can download their hall tickets from the website https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/.

In view of the soaring temperatures, medical officials are being deployed in centres, ORS packets and medicines are also kept ready. To resolve any problems during the conduct of examinations, a control room with telephone number 040-23230942 is being arranged at the Directorate of Government examinations and at each district educational offices.

The meeting was attended by Special Chief Secretary to Government, Education Department, Chitra Ramachandran; Director of Government Examination A Satyanarayana Reddy, School Education Department officials Ramana Kumar and Srihari among other officials.

