Covid-19: Surge after a lull as Telangana reports 79 new cases on Monday

By | Published: 9:31 pm 9:33 pm

Hyderabad: The State reported 79 coronavirus positive cases on Monday, the largest single day surge of positive cases since the first case on March 2.

According to the 9 pm bulletin from the Health department, there are 444 active cases as on date, including the 79 confirmed positive on Monday. There were 30 deaths till date while the number of those cured and discharged so far was 801, including 50 discharged on Monday.

All the 79 cases reported on Monday were from the GHMC limits while Warangal (Rural), Yadadri and Wanaparthy were on the list as districts with zero positive cases till date. There were 26 districts with zero new positive cases in the last 14 days.

The total number of positive cases in the State so far was 1,275.

