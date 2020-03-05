COVID-19: Teaching hospitals in Telangana set aside 1,080 beds

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Following is the list of 22 private teaching hospitals in Telangana which have set aside 1,080 isolation beds, as part of government’s efforts to check COVID-19 spread:

1 Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Hyderabad (30)

2 Bhaskar Medical College, Moinabad (50)

3 Chalmeda Anandarao Institute of Medical Sciences, Karimnagar (50)

4 Dr Patnam Mahender Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, Chevella (50)

5 Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences, Narketpally, Nalgonda (50)

6 Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, Qutbullapur (50)

7 Mamata Medical College, Khammam (50)

8 Mamata Academy of Medical Sciences, Bachupally (50)

9 MediCiti Institute of Medical Sciences, Medchal (50)

10 MNR Medical College & Hospital, Narsapur Road (50)

11 Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences, Karimnagar (50)

12 SVS. Medical College, Mahabubnagar (50)

13 Surabhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Siddipet (50)

14 Kamineni Academy of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, LB Nagar (50)

15 Malla Reddy Medical College for Women, Suraram Crossroad (50)

16 Maheshwara Medical College, Medak (50)

17 RVM Medical College of Medical Sciences Research Centre, Medak (50)

18 Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences Research & Teaching Hospital, Himayatsagar (50)

19 Deccan College of Medical Sciences, Kanchanbagh (50)

20 Dr V R K Women’s Medical College Teaching Hospital & Research Centre, Moinabad (50)

21 Ayaan Institute of Medical Sciences, Moinabad, (50)

22 ESIC Medical College, Sanathnagar (50)

