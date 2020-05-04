Covid-19: Telangana breathes easy with just three new cases on Monday

By | Published: 8:37 pm 9:23 pm

Hyderabad: In a significant one-day drop in the number of Covid-19 positive cases, health authorities said only three persons hailing from areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had tested positive on Monday. This has taken the overall number of positive cases in Telangana to 1,085.

Apart from the dip in positive cases, the State also continued to improve its recovery rate of coronavirus positive patients with authorities discharging 40 more Covid-19 positive persons on Monday.

With this, in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate of coronavirus positive cases has improved from 50 per cent to 53 per cent in Telangana. The total number of Covid-19 positive patients, who have recovered and been discharged is now 585 while there are only 471 active Covid-19 positive cases undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

There have been no fresh reports of deaths due to Covid-19 and the total number of fatalities remained at 29. According to health officials, not a single Covid-19 positive case was reported from the districts in the last 24 hours and all the three confirmed positive cases were from areas under the GHMC.

Health officials said the dip in the number of new cases denoted that the lockdown was very effective in containing the outbreak and prevented any potential surge of new cases.

Social distancing along with all the non-pharmacological interventions are very essential and have been effective in containing the spread of the infection, Director of Public Health, Telangana, Dr. G Srinivas Rao said.

