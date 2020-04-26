Covid-19: Telangana crosses 1000 mark as 11 report positive on Sunday

By | Published: 9:06 pm 9:09 pm

Hyderabad: Eleven Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Sunday which has the total number of positive cases in Telangana crossing 1000 mark. Nine Covid-19 patients who underwent treatment and recovered have been discharged taking the overall number of persons who have recovered to 316.

At present, there are 660 active Covid-19 positive cases admitted to Gandhi Hospital while the total number of coronavirus cases, since the first positive case was reported on March 2 in the State, is 1001. The number of deaths has remained at 25, according to health authorities.

All the 11 new Covid-19 positive cases today have been reported from areas under GHMC. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases from Hyderabad stand at 540 of which 151 positive persons have been discharged after recovery and 18 persons have died. At present, there are 371 active cases from Hyderabad who are admitted to Gandhi Hospital.

Suryapet with 83 positive cases is the second district in the State with most number of coronavirus cases while Nizamabad with 61 positive cases, Gadwal with 45 positive cases and Vikarabad with 37 cases formed the top five districts with Covid-19 positive cases in Telangana.

