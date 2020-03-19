Covid-19: Telangana DGP’s office staff to work on rotation basis

By | Published: 6:17 pm 6:18 pm

Hyderabad: In the wake of Covid-19 scare, the State Police department has asked the ministerial staff at the office of Director-General of Police to work on alternative working days on a rotation basis to ensure that contact among individuals is minimized to the extent possible.

All the staff belonging to the category of senior assistants and below including outsourcing staff and Home Guards, who are attached to the sections, have to attend to duty on alternative working days.

Instructions have been issued to each section Superintendent to make arrangements to divide the staff working in their respective sections into two groups and to assign alternate day of their attendance in office so that work is not disturbed.

Those, who attend the office, should look after the work in their section irrespective of the seat. If the strength of the section is limited to single digit then no alternate arrangements are necessary and they should attend the office daily on all working days.

It was specifically informed that the alternative attendance to the office cannot be construed as a holiday. As it is treated as working day only, each staff member should be available at their respective residences and should respond to the calls from the office.

If necessary, they should come to the office on being intimated. As it is an arrangement made on the lines of ‘work from home’, no employee should leave headquarters or make themselves unreachable like switching off phones, refusing or coming late to the office if called for.

If any employee requires leave, prior information of the officer concerned is compulsory. In case, any employee develops fever, cough and body pains he may immediately report the matter to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Stores) so that precautions can be taken to prevent infection to others.

These orders will come into force from Friday and will be in operation till further orders.

