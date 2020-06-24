Covid-19: Telangana focuses on saving lives

By | Published: 12:18 am 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: The surge in Covid-19 infections in Hyderabad and the districts in Telangana has made health authorities focus more on reducing fatalities by providing critical care to high-risk groups and persons with pre-existing diseases.

After over three and half months of handling coronavirus positive cases, senior doctors in Hyderabad have pointed out that vulnerable age groups between 45 years and 75 years and those with comorbidities must be provided institutional care in either government or private hospitals.

Persons falling in the younger age groups and with no pre-existing conditions are being isolated in non-hospital settings like homes or government quarantine facilities in Nature Cure Hospital in Ameerpet.

The idea is to encourage young, asymptomatic and mild Covid-19 positive patients not to rush hospitals in search of beds and instead encourage them to remain under home isolation. This will keep government hospitals beds available for high risk patients needing critical care, doctors said.

“We have strengthened our home isolation protocols by making it mandatory for government doctors to call up isolated Covid-19 positive patients twice a day. From our side, we are doing our best but we need equal participation from individuals and community to win this war against coronavirus. Individuals must never have this attitude that the virus will not affect them,” Health Minister, Eatala Rajender appealed to people in the State.

Apart from phone monitoring, the health condition of individuals in home quarantine, efforts are also on to figure out a way to frequently measure Oxygen saturation among patients through pulse oximetry. Those who can afford such machines are encouraged to either purchase or rent them, just like medical equipment used to record diabetes and hypertension levels.

