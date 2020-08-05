Covid-19: Telangana govt to open RT-PCR testing labs in all districts

By | Published: 5:31 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said the State government will open RT-PCR labs in all the districts after obtaining necessary permission from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating an RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing lab at RVM Medical College near Mulug in Siddipet district, the first of this kind of lab in the entire erstwhile Medak district. He said the lab in Mulug will help them conduct tests very early which will not only save the lives of people infected with the novel Coronavirus but would also help in containing the spread of the virus.

Stating that the government would soon set up RT-PCR Lab at Siddipet Area Hospital, where a 100-bed isolation block for Covid-19 patients was created a few days ago, the Minister urged the people not to go to corporate hospitals. “The RVM Medical College is providing all the services free of cost,” Rao said and appealed to people living in nearby villages to come to this hospital for testing of Covid-19.

Stating that they have made available 5,000 rapid antigen test kits at Primary Health Centres across Siddipet district, Rao has suggested the people to visit a nearby hospital without much delay to get tested. He has sensitised the people that Covid-19 is not a fatal disease. Informing the public that the government is extending all support to common people, doctors, nurses and other Covid-19 warriors, the Minister has said that they were supplying Rs 25,000 testing kit at government’s expense. Rao has appreciated Chairman of RVM Medical College Dr Yakaiah for getting the necessary permissions from ICMR within a short time. MP, Medak Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Forest Development Corporation, Vanteru Prathap Reddy and others were present.

