COVID-19: Telangana launches dedicated website to fight fake news

Hyderabad: Telangana Government has on Thursday launched a dedicated website https://factcheck.telangana.gov.in as part of its efforts to check the spread of fake news, misinformation and rumours in the backdrop of Coronavirus spread and the consequent lockdown.

The Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (ITE&C) has partnered with Factly Media and Research to develop the dedicated web portal, aimed at dispelling the fake news and misinformation campaigns on the social media platforms and to provide fats and context wherever possible. The website will be hosting articles on widely circulated posts on coronavirus on social media platforms and verify the claims. Citizens could also submit a post being circulated on social media for fact checking, according to an official press release issued here on Thursday.

Telangana is the first state to set up such an exclusive portal for fact checking on fake news. Incidentally, the Supreme Court had taken a serious note of the panic created by fake news leading to mass movement of migrant labourers and directed the Union and State Governments to take effective measures to check circulation of fake news. Even before the Centre issued a formal directive, Telangana government launched the website.

The Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in his recent media briefings on coronavirus lockdown also warned the spreaders of fake news, misinformation and rumours of stern action.

The ITE&C Dept. will also be releasing bulletins at regular intervals with a listing of posts spreading fake news, misinformation and rumours and give the facts with respect the information in question.

The Telangana Government has already invoked the provisions of Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and notified Telangana Epidemic Diseases (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020 framed under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. Disseminating information on social media platforms without ascertaining the facts and obtaining prior clearance from competent authorities is deemed a punishable offence under the said Act and Regulations.

