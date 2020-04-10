COVID-19: Telangana makes masks compulsory for all

By | Published: 4:00 pm 4:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has updated the earlier advisory of ‘Masks only for the Sick’ to ‘Mask on while stepping outdoors, in closed spaces and while interacting with others’.

The latest advisory issued by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department asking everyone to use masks whenever they go out or even while interacting with others is based on the latest learning from the medical and scientific community.

All offices and workplaces have been asked to encourage the use of masks by all employees all the time and even residents of rural areas should be encouraged to use masks while at work or in public places.

One of the strange things about the novel strain of the coronavirus is the ability of asymptomatic Covid-19 positive persons to spread the virus, without even being aware about their medical condition.

To avoid such transmissions and encourage people to follow social distancing and maintain personal hygiene ,which are key to prevent Covid-19 transmission, the State government has urged people to use homemade masks for maintaining personal hygiene.

It has suggested that people who are not suffering from medical conditions or having breathing difficulties can use handmade reusable face covers, particularly when they step out of their house, which will help in protecting the community at large.

Such homemade masks however are not recommended for health workers or those working with or in contact with Covid- 19 patients or are patients themselves as these categories of people are required to wear specified protective gear.

MOHFW has advised that two sets of such face covers be made so that one can be washed while the other is used. Handwashing would still remain essential criteria and hand should be washed before wearing the face cover. Such face covers should also not be thrown anywhere but kept safely, washed properly with soap and hot water and dried properly before they are used.

Homemade face covers could be made out of clean cloth available at home, which needs to be thoroughly cleaned and washed before a face cover is stitched. The face cover should be prepared in such a manner that it can cover the mouth and nose completely and can be tied over the face easily.

There must not be a sharing of face covers and a face cover must be used by only one individual. So, in a family of several members, each member should have a separate face cover, the MOHFW advisory said.

