COVID-19: Telangana police contact all foreign returnees

By | Published: 11:42 pm 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police have swung into action in a bid to help the government contain the spread of coronavirus by contacting all the Indians who returned from foreign countries.

Highly placed sources told ‘Telangana Today‘ that police personnel including intelligence department officials have been calling on all those who returned from foreign countries from March 1 to enquire about their health condition. “Our officers are calling them up and apart from enquiring about their health condition, are also advising them to be extra careful and the importance of isolating themselves for two weeks as mandated by the government,” a senior official said.

The intelligence department collected the addresses and contact numbers of those who returned from abroad from central government offices such as the FRRO and immigration officials. On Tuesday, the officials called on 747 foreign returnees.

“Fortunately not a single one turned out be suffering from symptoms of coronavirus affliction,” the police official said. Those contacted were pleasantly surprised and were thanking the police officers for the care shown.

On why the Police Department was unable to monitor the movement of foreign nationals like the group of Indonesians who were now quarantined in Gandhi Hospital, after one of them turned out to be a positive case for COVID-19, the officials explained that the foreigners like those coming from Indonesia were given tourist visas and only when their stay exceeds 30 days in a particular place, they were expected to report their arrival and presence beyond 30 days to the Superintendent of Police concerned.

In the current case, the group of Indonesians came to Karimnagar to attend a religious meeting and had not informed the Karimnagar police. However, a watch was kept on the meetings attended by them as a matter of routine, the sources disclosed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter