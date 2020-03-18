COVID-19: Telangana Public urged not to visit govt offices

By | Published: 10:41 pm 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: Making an extra effort to prevent spreading of COVID-19 in Telangana, the State government has initiated stringent measures in government offices and advised against mass gatherings including public interaction programmes.

As a result, various departments are issuing circulars requesting people to avoid their personal presence for resolving any issues.

As the total number of COVID-19 cases touched six in the State, efforts have begun to reduce crowds in the government offices including the State Secretariat and headquarters of various departments where people from various parts of the State visit to take up their issues. The officials observed that due to presence of huge crowds, the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the State had a greater chance.

“We have already issued directions to all our offices especially those where people come in large numbers including grievance counters and Mee Seva centres to be extra cautious and cancel any prior appointments unless it was an emergency. People are being advised to avoid personal visits to the municipal offices,” a senior officer in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department told Telangana Today.

Camp Offices

Sources said the State government was also considering proposals to prohibit entry of people in a large scale to the official residences of the Ministers including the Ministers’ Quarters and also MLA camp offices.

Several Ministers including V Srinivas Goud, Satyavathi Rathod and others have already advised their party leaders and also people from their respective constituencies to avoid travelling to Hyderabad for redressal of their grievances and instead, contact their office in this regard over phone.

In a series of measures, the authorities are not only enforcing clean surroundings but also insisting on personal hygiene and maintaining physical distance. All government offices have been advised to make soap or alcohol-based hand sanitsers available for the staff who were asked to maintain safe distance from persons especially with those having flu-like symptoms.

They were also suggested against sitting in groups especially during lunch or tea breaks and told not to travel unnecessarily and also avoid conferences as well as meetings unless it as an emergency. Instead, the officials have been directed to use technological solutions like video calling, video or tele conferences.

In the wake of closure of residential schools and colleges for all students except for those who are appearing for the board examinations or competitive examinations, the authorities were asked to spread the available students across all rooms rather than adjusting them into a couple of rooms.

