Covid-19: Telangana records 1,567 new cases, nine deaths on Thursday

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,567 new Covid-19 infections and nine fatalities on Thursday, taking the overall toll to 447 and the total positive cases to 50,826.

According to the daily health bulletin, 1,661 persons have recovered in the last 24 hours, which has pushed the recoveries to 39,327 with a recovery rate of 77.3 percent while the number of active cases as on Thursday in the State was 11,052.

Out of the 1567 new Covid-19 infections, areas under GHMC reported 662 positive cases while 213 cases were reported from Rangareddy and 33 from Medchal.

Health authorities conducted tests for 13,367 samples out of which 1567 have tested positive with a positivity rate of 11.7 per cent. The mortality rate in the State continues to remain less than one percent. Till now, the health authorities have conducted tests on 3,22,326 samples with a cumulative positivity rate of 15.8 per cent.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from other districts include 32 from Sangareddy, 10 from Khammam, 17 from Kamareddy, 75 from Warangal-Urban, 22 from Warangal Rural, one from Nirmal, 38 from Karimnagar, 14 from Jagtiyal, four cases each from Yadadri, 18 from Mahabubabad, two cases from Peddapally, 27 from Medak, 61 from Mahabubnagar, one from Mancherial, two from Kothagudem, 25 from Bupalapally, 44 from Nalgonda, 62 from Siricilla, 17 from Adilabad, four from Asifabad, five from Vikarabad, 51 from Nagarkurnool, 22 from Jangaon, 38 from Nizamabad, 17 from Mulugu, nine from Siddipet, 39 from Suryapet and two from Gadwal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .