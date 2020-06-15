Covid-19: Telangana records 219 new cases, two deaths on Monday

By | Published: 10:24 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 219 new Covid-19 infections on Monday, taking the overall count of coronavirus positive cases to 5193, while the death toll increased to 187 with two new fatalities, according to the health bulletin department.

Out of the new positive cases, 189 persons from areas under GHMC tested positive, 13 positive cases were reported from Rangareddy district, four persons from Warangal urban, three from Warangal Rural, two each from Sangareddy and Medchal and one positive patient each from Mahabubnagar, Medak, Adilabad, Yadadri, Wanaparthy and Peddapally.

The health authorities have discharged 389 more patients on Monday, taking the number of recoveries in Telangana to 2766. With this, the State now has 2240 active cases undergoing treatment. Telangana has so far tested close to 40,000 samples for coronavirus and the overall number of positive cases are 5193.

