Covid-19: Telangana records 730 new cases, 7 deaths on Sunday

Corona update in Telangana:

New Cases in Telangana on Sunday: 730

Cases from GHMC areas on Sunday: 659

Cases from Jangaon on Sunday: 34

Cases from Rangareddy on Sunday: 10

Fatalities in Telangana on Sunday: 7

Number of samples tested in Telangana on Sunday: 3,297

Patients Discharged on Sunday: 225

Total active Covid cases in the state: 3,861

Total patients discharged so far: 3,731

Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state so far: 7,802

Total number of deaths in the state as on June 21: 210

Total samples tested in Telangana as on June 21: 57,054

