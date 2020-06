Covid-19: Telangana records 879 new cases, three deaths on Tuesday

By | Published: 8:54 pm 9:05 pm

Corona update in Telangana:

New Cases in Telangana on Tuesday: 879

Cases from GHMC areas on Tuesday: 652

Cases from Medchal on Tuesday: 112

Cases from Rangareddy on Tuesday: 64

Fatalities in Telangana on Tuesday: 3

Number of samples tested in Telangana onTuesday: 3,006

Patients Discharged on Tuesday: 219

Total active Covid cases in the state: 5,109

Total patients discharged so far: 4,224

Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state so far: 9,553

Total number of deaths in the state as on June 23: 220

Total samples tested in Telangana as on June 23: 63,249

