Covid-19: Telangana registers 253 new cases, eight deaths on Saturday

Corona update in Telangana:
New Cases in Telangana on Saturday: 253
Fatalities on Saturday: 8
Cases from GHMC areas on Saturday: 179
Total Covid active cases in the state: 2,203
Total patients discharged so far: 2,352
Total number of COVID-19 Positive cases in the state so far: 4,737
Total number of deaths in the state as on June 13: 182
