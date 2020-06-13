Covid-19: Telangana registers 253 new cases, eight deaths on Saturday

By | Published: 9:24 pm 9:29 pm

Corona update in Telangana:

New Cases in Telangana on Saturday: 253

Fatalities on Saturday: 8

Cases from GHMC areas on Saturday: 179

Total Covid active cases in the state: 2,203

Total patients discharged so far: 2,352

Total number of COVID-19 Positive cases in the state so far: 4,737

Total number of deaths in the state as on June 13: 182

