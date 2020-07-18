Covid-19: Telangana registers 1,284 new cases, six deaths on Saturday

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1284 new Covid-19 cases and six fatalities on Saturday, pushing the overall toll to 409 and the cumulative total positive cases to 43,780. The health authorities have conducted 14,883 tests in the last 24 hours with a cumulative sample positivity rate of 17 per cent.

Out of the 1248 positive cases, areas under GHMC have reported 667 positive cases, 68 from Rangareddy and 62 positive cases from Medchal district. According to the health bulletin, on Saturday 1902 persons had recovered, pushing the overall recoveries to 30,607, which is 70 per cent recovery rate. The number of active cases has 12,765.

The rest of the district that have recorded new Covid-19 cases include 86 from Sangareddy, 10 from Khammam, 2 from Kamareddy, 37 from Warangal-Urbal, five from Warangal Rural, one from Nirmal, 58 from Karimnagar, one from Jagtiyal, 10 cases from Yadadri, 14 from Pedapally, 15 from Medak, 16 from Mahabubnagar, 19 from Mancherial, four from Bhupalpally, 46 from Nalgonda, two from Siricilla, eight from Adilabad, two from Asifabad, 35 from Vikarabad, one from Nagarkurnool, six from Jangaon, 26 from Nizamabad, 24 from Wanaparthy, 22 from Siddipet, 23 from Suryapet and 14 from Gadwal.

