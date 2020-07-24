Covid-19: Telangana registers 1,640 new cases, eight deaths on Friday

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday reported 1640 new Covid-19 infections and eight fatalities, taking the overall toll to 455 and cumulative total of positive cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 52,466.

In the last 24-hours, according to the health bulletin, 1,007 persons have recovered, which pushed the recoveries to 40,334 with a recovery rate of 76 per cent while the number of active cases as on Friday in the State is 11, 677.

Out of the 1,640 new Covid-19 infections, aread under GHMC reported 683 positive cases while 135 cases were reported from Rangareddy.

The health authorities conducted tests for 15,445 samples out of which 1,640 have tested positive with a positivity rate of 10.6 per cent. The mortality rate in the State continues to remain less than one percent. Till now, the health authorities have conducted tests on 3,37,771 samples with a cumulative positivity rate of 15. 5 per cent.

