Covid-19: Telangana registers 546 new cases, five deaths on Saturday

Corona update in Telangana:
New Cases in Telangana on Saturday: 546
Cases from GHMC areas on Saturday: 458
Cases from Rangareddy on Saturday: 50
Fatalities in Telangana on Saturday: 5
Number of samples tested in Telangana on Saturday: 3,188
Total active Covid cases in the state: 3,363
Total patients discharged so far: 3,506
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state so far: 7,072
Total number of deaths in the state as on June 20: 203
Total samples tested in Telangana as on June 20: 53,757
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .