Covid-19: Telangana registers 546 new cases, five deaths on Saturday

By | Published: 9:47 pm 9:57 pm

Corona update in Telangana:

New Cases in Telangana on Saturday: 546

Cases from GHMC areas on Saturday: 458

Cases from Rangareddy on Saturday: 50

Fatalities in Telangana on Saturday: 5

Number of samples tested in Telangana on Saturday: 3,188

Total active Covid cases in the state: 3,363

Total patients discharged so far: 3,506

Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state so far: 7,072

Total number of deaths in the state as on June 20: 203

Total samples tested in Telangana as on June 20: 53,757

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .