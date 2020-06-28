Covid-19: Telangana registers 983 new cases, four deaths on Sunday

By | Published: 9:25 pm 9:31 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 983 new Covid-19 positive cases including 816 cases from areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and four fatalities on Sunday. The new cases today pushed the overall number of positive cases to 14,419 while fatalities rose to 247.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases continuing to be high in Hyderabad had the cumulative number of positive cases from the State’s Capital to 10,812.

According to a health bulletin, 244 patients were discharged from hospitals post recovery on Sunday which took the number of recovered and discharged cases in the state to 5,172. The count of active patients is 9,000 in Telangana.

Out of the 983 positive cases, 816 persons from Hyderabad tested positive while 47 from Rangareddy, 33 from Mancherial, 29 from Medchal, 19 from Warangal Rural, 12 from Warangal Urban, five from Bhadradri Kothagudem, three each positive cases from Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Siddipet and Khammam, two positive cases each from Adilabad and Gadwal and one positive case each from Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Jangaon, Medak, Suryapet and Nizamabad, tested positive.

