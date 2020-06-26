Covid-19: Telangana registers 985 new cases, Seven deaths on Friday

By | Published: 10:30 pm 10:32 pm

Hyderabad: A total of 985 Covid-19 positive cases that included 774 cases from areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, and 7 fatalities were reported in Telangana on Friday.

According to the bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, in terms of number of cases, Hyderabad was followed by Rangareddy district with 86 new cases and Medchal with 53 cases.

As per the bulletin, a total of 4,374 samples were tested today of which 3,389 were negative while 985 came positive. With the new cases, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the State stood at 12,349.

On recovery, 78 patients were discharged today which has the number of discharged cases rising to 4,766 .The number of active cases in the state was 7,436 as of 5 PM on Friday.

