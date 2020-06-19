Covid-19: Telangana reports 499 new cases, three deaths on Friday

By | Published: 9:28 pm 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 499 Covid-19 positive cases on Friday, the single-largest one-day surge since the outbreak of the pandemic. The two districts – Hyderabad and Rangareddy also reported largest one-day surge in Covid-19 positive cases. The health authorities have also reported three fatalities, taking the overall toll to 198 in Telangana.

The 499 positive Covid-19 cases took the overall number of positive cases in Telangana to 6526. Out of the positive cases, 329 persons from Hyderabad tested positive while 129 persons from Rangareddy tested positive.

Apart from Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, seven persons from Jangaon, six from Mahabubnagar, four persons each from Medchal, Mancherial, Warangal Urban, Nalgonda and Nizamabad tested positive. Two persons each from Suryapet and Khammam and one person each from Sangareddy, Jagtiyal, Karimnagar and Yadadri tested positive for Covid-19.

Authorities also discharged 51 patients on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 3352 while the total number of active cases now rose to 2,976 in the State.

