COVID-19: Telangana sets up more quarantine centres

By | Published: 12:56 pm 1:00 pm

Hyderabad: After setting up a quarantine centre at the Sports village in the Gachibowli stadium, a similar facility is being set up at the TSCAB inside the campus of the Telangana State Institute of Rural Development in Rajendranagar.

Plans are to set up a 200-bed isolation ward at the institute. To this effect, cleaning and sanitation exercises are being taken up since Wednesday evening.

Further, officials have roped in Ixora Corporate Services Private Limited for taking up the sanitation activities at the institute.

Currently, 100 professional workers have been deployed for cleaning and sanitation works using steam machines, spraying disinfectants and others, said a representative from the company.

“If required, we are prepared to deploy more workers and intensify the sanitation works,” he said.

Health Minister Etela Rajender had earlier announced that efforts were on to set up infrastructure and healthcare facilities that would provide quarantine support to at least 22000 international passengers in the State.

