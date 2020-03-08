COVID-19: Telangana sharpens response in districts

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: The State government on Saturday sharpened its response to the threat of the novel coronavirus in the districts by focusing on identifying persons who recently returned from a foreign trip and keep them under home isolation.

Data related to such persons in districts with recent history of international travel is being collected so that their health status can be tracked for at least a fortnight by the surveillance teams and the local District Medical and Health Officers.

With COVID-19 spreading to more than 70 countries, the health officials here decided to track all persons with international travel history, irrespective of which country they have visited as a precaution. All the international returnees will be kept under home isolation and their health status will be tracked and monitored by the surveillance teams on a daily basis.

“So far, we have only one COVID-19 positive case in Telangana. However, there are clear indications that the disease is transmitting at a quick rate in other Indian States and there is no scope of letting our guard down. The DM&HOs and local surveillance teams must track all persons with recent international travel history in districts,” said Health Minister Etela Rajender while reviewing COVID-19 preparedness with district health authorities.

Awareness in govt schools

To make children in districts aware of the coronavirus threat, the government is set to launch a massive awareness drive in government schools. The local DM&HOs, the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers, the local health officials will launch COVID-19 awareness drive from 10 am on Tuesday.

“They must interact frequently with the local community in the districts to allay fears and counter fake news spreading in the social media,” the Minister said.

Changes at Gandhi Hospital:

Following a discussion with two senior experts from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, the State health officials have decided to introduce a few vital changes in Gandhi Hospital, to improve the quality of care being given to COVID-19 positive patient and suspected cases.

Health authorities have banned entry of outsiders in the 7th floor of the Gandhi Hospital where the isolation rooms are located. Two separate isolation wings have now been established with one dedicated to international travellers and their contacts with symptoms of novel coronavirus. The other wing of the floor will be catering to international travellers who do not have any kind of symptoms of COVID-19.

It has also been decided to implement recommended protocols while extending treatment to all international patients, irrespective of whether they have tested positive or negative for COVID-19.

China, Uzbekistan nationals quarantined in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: While interacting with Health Minister, the Karimnagar District Medical and Health Officer on Saturday informed that a few nationals from China and Uzbekistan, who were on a visit to the district for granite business, have been identified and quarantined. Their health status is being tracked frequently.

Avoid large gatherings in campus, UGC to colleges

In the wake of coronavirus scare in the country, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has advised universities and affiliated colleges to avoid large gathering on the campus. In an advisory to universities and colleges on the

novel coronavirus, the UGC said any student/staffer with travel history to any COVID-19 affected country or in contact with affected persons in last 28 days, should be monitored and home quarantined for 14 days.

The faculty were asked to be on alert towards any student with signs and symptoms i.e. fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, and should immediately have the student tested. The UGC said till advised by the treating doctor, the student should not be allowed to join the campus.

Towards hand hygiene, the UGC, citing preventive measures of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, said that hands should be washed frequently with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer, even when hands are visibly clean.

“Everyone should cover their mouth with a tissue or handkerchief when they cough or sneeze. Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth. Everyone should throw away used tissues in a bin and wash their hands after contact with coughing or sneezing,” said the UGC in the advisory.

The Commission has asked universities and colleges to monitor health status of hostel students as well as other ancillary staff on regular basis. In case there are suspected cases, the authorised local medical authority should be called in for examination, it said.

Anybody with signs and symptoms i.e. cover, fever or difficulty in breathing were asked to call on state/UT helpline number or Ministry of Heath and Family Welfare’s 24×7 helpline on 011-2397846 or visit any public health facility with mouth covered with masks.

CP warns against spreading fake news

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has warned citizens and media houses against spreading fake and unconfirmed news about coronavirus. He said such news was creating a panic situation in IT firms in the city and their business partners and clients abroad.

Sajjanar, the nodal officer for monitoring the situation in the IT corridor, requested citizens not to be panicked. Speaking to media here on Saturday, he said a coordination committee has been formed involving representatives from the Health Department, GHMC, Society for Cyberabad Security Council, Cyberabad Police and the IT firms.

The committee met earlier in the day and discussed a key action plan which includes sharing a list of private hospitals that have agreed to do the initial screening and provide isolation facilities for IT companies.

Seeking to create awareness with posters, specifically for IT employees with do’s and don’ts apart from developing a Standard Operating Protocol document to be used by IT firms in case of any suspected case on how to deal with the situation, Sajjanar said a decision on daily media bulletins received from Health department to be widely published was also taken.

The heads of IT firms present during the meeting, representing almost 80 per cent of IT industry here, reported that attendance was quite normal in their respective campuses and that it was business as usual across their facilities in Hyderabad. Dr Shankar, Director, Preventive Health at Fever Hospital, also spoke.

