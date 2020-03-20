COVID-19: Telangana to contact all 7,277 foreign returnees

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: A staggering number of 7,277 persons returned to their homes in Telangana from foreign countries between March 1 and 18 and the State administration is now planning to contact all of them physically to verify their health conditions and to see whether they have any symptoms of Covid-19.

In fact, plainclothes police officers have already begun contacting foreign returned people all over the State. By Wednesday, nearly 1,900 people have been contacted and of them, 12 were noticed to have been suffering from cough, cold and fever, typical symptoms of Covid-19. They have been referred to government hospitals and other isolation centres. However, none of them has tested positive for Covid-19 so far, sources say.

Of these 12 people, sources said, four persons were from Nizamabad, two each from Rajanna Sircilla, Medchal Malkajigiri and one each from Rangareddy, Khammam, Mahabubabad and Medak districts.

