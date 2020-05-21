Covid-19: Telangana to review High Court directives

By | Published: 7:29 pm

Hyderabad: The State government will review the High Court directives which were issued on Wednesday allowing private hospitals to treat Covid-19 positive patients and private laboratories to conduct coronavirus diagnostic tests, Health Minister, Eatala Rajender on Thursday said.

“Before taking any decision on allowing private laboratories and private hospitals to test and treat Covid-19 patents, we have to peruse the High Court directions,” Rajender said.

If a person tests positive for coronavirus, then his or her family members and close contacts are first traced and brought to Gandhi Hospital to conduct diagnostic tests. Based on the condition of the suspects, some are also kept under home quarantine. “Can private health care institutions take-up all these responsibilities” said Rajender.

It requires a coordinated effort from all departments including Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Police, Revenue and Health in providing care to coronavirus positive cases, he said.

“From beginning, we had reservations about use of rapid kits to diagnose coronavirus, which were later proved when ICMR directed all States to stop using them. Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that the government sector was capable of providing holistic treatment facilities including testing and treatment to patients under one roof. We will study the High Court directives and chalk-out future course of action,” Rajender said.

