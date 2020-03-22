COVID-19: Telangana to test all with respiratory infections

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: State health officials, for the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, will start testing all patients in both private and government hospitals with complaints of severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), which include symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Senior health officials here have indicated that testing such patients will give a clear picture of community transmission of COVID-19 in Telangana.

The authorities here are in consultation with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on ways and means to increase the testing capacity of the laboratories to meet the increased load of samples from patients with such symptoms in private and government hospitals.

The decision to conduct coronavirus tests for patients with severe respiratory infections come in the wake of fresh guidelines issued by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). “There are a large number of patients who are admitted with SARI like infections in private hospitals across Hyderabad. In order to test them for COVID-19, capacity of all the laboratories are being augmented. We are confident that we will be able to achieve the targets,” says coronavirus nodal officer Dr Vijay Kumar.

Private hospitalsFollowing an advisory from State health officials, private hospitals have already started sharing information related to admissions of high-grade pneumonia and severe respiratory infection cases with the district health officials.

The private hospitals have also started collecting swabs and blood samples from SARI/pneumonia cases.

“If need be, we will work in three shifts and complete the load of testing the samples. We have well-equipped laboratories in Osmania Medical College, Fever Hospital, IPM and Gandhi Hospital,” Dr Vijay Kumar said.Testing of persons who have come in direct contact with Covid-19 positive patients will also be started, once between day 5 and day 14 of the contact.

50 checkposts set up on State borders

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Saturday said a constant vigil was maintained on those reaching the State from other countries to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Interacting with the media here, he said 50 checkposts were set up on the State borders as part of the measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus, and added that the entire 63,000 police force and 11,000 Home Guards would maintain vigil.

He asked the people to voluntarily take part in the ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday. He said stern action would be taken against those who were spreading false information on ‘Janata Curfew’.

