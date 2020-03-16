COVID-19: Telangana to track pneumonia cases in all hospitals

By | Published: 10:29 pm 10:46 pm

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday issued orders to public and private hospitals in the State to provide all the details of patients who underwent or will undergo treatment for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and pneumonia in their facilities.

The decision to track such patients was taken to ascertain the community transmission of COVID-19. Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G Srinivas Rao said in view of the coronavirus outbreak, there was a need to identify such admissions in hospitals.

This would be used as a surrogate marker for COVID-19. Authorities said a rising trend of high-grade pneumonia or respiratory infections in hospitals ‘will trigger the need for further investigation for COVID-19’.

Pneumonia surveillance will be done in hospitals where a majority of patients get admitted for severe respiratory problems, identical to those seen in COVID-19. All teaching, district, area, corporate and other private hospitals are being identified as sentinel sites for surveillances.

The hospitals must daily report the number of admissions due to pneumonia and respiratory infections and also number of deaths due to such infections. The authorities have also issued broad criteria to identify the cases — Patients should be above 15 years of age, with fever and respiratory symptoms, severe cough and shortness of breath.

If patients have all the above conditions, then such cases should immediately be reported to the State Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme (IDSP) teams on WhatsApp at 90597-46612 or mail to [email protected]

The authorities said the list of such patients should be maintained by all the hospitals and shared as and when asked. The reporting of such cases should start retrospectively from March 8, 2020, to understand the baseline admission of the facility.

Rush-hour traffic usual despite partial shutdown

Hyderabad: The dark clouds of the COVID-19 scare continued to hover menacingly over the city on Monday, even as the rush-hour traffic made it appear that the city hardly bothered.

Traffic was busy as usual in most parts of the city, though schools and other educational institutions remained closed. With many offices still functioning as per normal schedules, rush-hour troubles saw no letup.

However, the situation elsewhere, in malls, shopping areas and multiplexes was different. Most lay deserted, with even restaurants too reporting low turnouts.

With restrictions on crowds being imposed at sports stadia, swimming pools, gyms, Nehru zoo, amusement parks, museums, cinema halls, pubs and clubs, there were not many places where people gathered.

Birthday parties, engagements, sangeeth functions and other ceremonies were celebrated on a low key with a limited number of guests in the wake of government’s decision to not allow more than 200 guests if the hall was already booked.

Even though the State has not imposed any restrictions on religious places, some temples have voluntarily closed darshan for devotees. The Jagannath temple in Banjara Hills had a notice outside, announcing it was closed till March 31.

Sunday had seen some churches initiating safety precautions during holy mass by distributing the communion to devotees, while many held special prayers for the quick control of outbreak and for healing of those affected.

Coming to public transportation, most buses and MMTS services recorded low occupancy. Bus stations like Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and local railway stations such as Necklace Road and Khairatabad registered low footfalls.

Even food apps were hit by the scare, with orders coming down in the last few days, delivering a brutal blow to delivery boys.

