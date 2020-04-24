Covid-19: Ten new positive cases in Gadwal

By | Published: 12:21 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: Ten new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Thursday, with 7 from Gadwal town, one from Alampur and two persons from Ieeja town tested positive. With the newly tested positive cases, the total active cases in the district have gone up to 37 as on Thursday evening.

The elder brother of a municipal councilor’s husband in Gadwal municipality who had tested positive to the virus two days ago; has also tested positive to coronavirus on Thursday. He has been working as a reporter for a major electronic media channel in Gadwal, according to sources in the medical and health department.

