Covid-19 tests assured for journalists in Telangana

By | Published: 4:31 pm

Hyderabad: Health Minister Etela Rajender on Monday assured members of the Telangana State Union of Working Journalists to provide coronavirus diagnostic facilities to journalists who are involved in reporting during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Interacting with Telangana Press Academy chairman Allam Narayana and other senior office bearers of TWUJ, the Health Minister acknowledged that journalists, along with doctors, were frontline workers who are involved in the fight against coronavirus.

Rajender said that already Covid-19 tests were conducted for a few journalists and similar tests would be conducted for all journalists. On the occasion, the Minister also urged journalists in the State to keep taking precautions like using masks, hand washing and maintaining physical distancing, while they are on the move to gather news.

