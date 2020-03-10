COVID-19 threat: Loo Café to sanitize all restrooms

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: In the wake of the COVID-19 threat, the Loo Café management has taken up special measures to sanitize all cafes, which are free to use for public, located across Hyderabad. The special sanitization measures include cleaning loo cafes with steam machines and disinfectants.

Loo cafe personnel are trained and well equipped in extending the sanitized environment at Loo cafes.

Abhishek Nath, founder, Loo cafe said special sanitization drive is being undertaken to ensure the restrooms are thoroughly sanitized by extensive fogged activities. He added Loo cafe personnel are operating with face masks, googles and gloves and they are encouraged to wash their hands before and after the services.

He further said employees were briefed to cover mouth and nose with a tissue or mask while coughing or sneezing, besides disposing tissue properly. They have been asked to stay at home when sick and avoid contact with others when sick.

Krishna Chaitanya, Operations Director added that personnel were being trained and briefed about COVID-19 and the measures to be taken in case of any emergency. They were educated about the circulars issued by Telangana government and the same were circulated at all the Loo Café locations across the city.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter