Covid-19: Three more cases registered in Nizamabad

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Nizamabad: On Thursday, three more Coronavirus positive cases registered in Nizamabad district. With this, the number of positive cases reached 58 in the district. Of them, 32 cases pertain to Markaz returnees while 20 belong to their family members and 5 cases are others and one is Gulf returnee.

Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy said that, on Wednesday, district administration sent 63 samples to carona tests and 57 samples had arrived negative while 3 samples registered as positive of the novel coronavirus disease and appealed to send three samples once again.

Narayana Reddy said till now, out of 527 samples sent from Nizamabad district, 58 were tested carona positive cases of which 32 cases are Dubai returnees.

The Collector appealed to the people to abide by the lockdown norms to contain the spread of Covid-19. As the Union government announced Nizamabad district as red zone, we should convert it as green zone with the cooperation of people and by implementing lockdown strictly, he said. He informed that 20 containment clusters were identified in the district. The health department is conducting tests of primary and secondary contacts of positive people in the containment zones, he stated, adding, people should confine themselves to their houses and not to venture out unless in emergency situation. Wearing masks, sticking to social distancing and frequent hand wash are mandatory, said the Collector.

