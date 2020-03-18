Covid-19: Travel banned from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia to India

By | Published: 12:47 am

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday suspended air travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia to India in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the government said no flight would take off from these countries to India after 3 pm. The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure. The suspension was temporary, the government said adding, it shall be in force till March 31 and reviewed again. India had already suspended its air travel to Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus in China.

Air India on Thursday cancelled all its flights to Kuwait till April 30 and curtailed services to various other countries, including Spain, France and Sri Lanka. The national carrier had already temporarily suspended its services to Rome, Milan and Seoul.

