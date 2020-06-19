Covid-19 treatment: Glenmark gets nod for favipiravir

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: Mumbai-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said it has received an approval from India’s drug regulator to manufacture and sell oral antiviral drug favipiravir (FabiFlu) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients in India.

The company said the approval has been granted based on evaluation of data and in consultation with the Subject Expert Committee, as part of accelerated approval process, considering the emergency situation and unmet medical need of the COVID-19 outbreak. It is for restricted emergency use in India.

Restricted use entails responsible medication use where every patient must have signed informed consent before treatment initiation.

Favipiravir is made under the brand name Avigan by Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings and was approved for influenza treatment in 2014.

