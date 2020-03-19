COVID-19: TS battle-ready, prepares for the worst

By | Published: 12:48 am 1:16 am

Hyderabad: Anticipating the worst-case scenario, State health officials on Wednesday said they were in the process of putting in place infrastructure and healthcare facilities that would provide quarantine support to at least 22,000 international passengers in Telangana.

“Just to be prepared, we are planning for worst-case scenarios. We should be able to provide medical assistance to at least 1,000 Covid-19 positive patients, trying to create isolation facilities for at least 5,000 persons and have access to enough infrastructure to quarantine at least 22,000 patients across the State,” Health Minister Etela Rajender said on Wednesday.

Quarantine facilities

Each quarantine facility will have access to enough number of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and officials from the Revenue department who will take care of other non-clinical and logistical support like providing quality food, sanitation and ensuring that basic amenities are available to the quarantined, the Minister said.

Officials on toes

Reviewing the preparedness for containment of Covid-19, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed health officials not to lose focus and show no let-up in the efforts to screen as many international passengers as possible. “The entire health department is doing its best to screen passengers and also ensure home quarantine is strictly followed by them. Almost the entire machinery, including police authorities, is putting all efforts at the Shamshabad international airport,” Rajender said.

The Health Minister said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has made it clear that there was no evidence of community transmission of Covid-19 in the country. “At present, there is no evidence of community transmission. There is evidence of primary infection, which means transmission of the coronavirus is happening from international passengers to persons who come in close contact with them,” he said.

The health authorities have urged individuals and households to take basic social distancing guidelines seriously. “We have come across many instances of families travelling outside in such conditions which defeats the purpose of social distancing. I urge individuals to take our advisory seriously and avoid places of mass gatherings,” he said.

Train compartment identified

The health officials said they had identified the train compartment in which the Indonesian national who had tested positive had travelled along with ten other Indonesians to Karimnagar. “We have alerted police officials and Karimnagar Collector to identify those who were travelling in the compartment. Other States have also been alerted to track the travellers in this particular compartment,” the Minister added.

