COVID-19: Two fresh cases test positive in Kerala on Friday

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced that two fresh cases of coronavirus cases have been reported. With this the total number of affected cases has touched 22, of which three were cured.

“It includes an Italian tourist who was staying at a resort near here at Varkala and the second case is a person who was in isolation and came from UK. The one that we had expressed doubts of turning positive yesterday, has turned positive also. He had come from UAE,” said Vijayan.

He said today there are 5,191 people isolated in homes and 277 are in hospitals. “We have now directed screening of all tourists from certain countries currently in our state and depending on their condition, the health authorities will take further action,” said Vijayan.

“The health officials have now decided what steps of isolation should be taken for those people who come from coronavirus-affected countries,” added Vijayan.

State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said that the Italian tourist was already in isolation for the past two weeks and when his sample was taken, it showed positive and he will now be moved to the Medical College hospital.