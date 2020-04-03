COVID-19: Two more deaths, 75 new cases in Telangana on Friday

By | Published: 8:24 pm 8:25 pm

Hyderabad: Two more Covid-19 positive patients have died in the State on Friday, while 75 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is the largest increase in the number of cases on one day in the State.

With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Telangana has shot up to 229 cases, which includes 11 fatalities and 32 Covid-19 positive persons who have recovered and been discharged.

According to senior Health officials, the 75 persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the 2 persons who have died, all belong to the Delhi Nizamuddin Markaz cluster.

On a brighter note, as many as 15 Covid-19 positive patients were discharged from various Government hospitals in Hyderabad on Friday. In all, so far 32 Covid-19 positive patients have recovered in Telangana, since the first Covid-19 positive case was reported in the State on March 2.

