COVID-19: UAE sends medical supplies to India

By | Special Correspondent | Published: 9:30 pm

Jeddah: The United Arab Emirates on Saturday dispatched an aid plane containing seven tonnes of medical supplies to India to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus. The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus, official news agency WAM quoted UAE Ambassador to India Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna as saying.

Commenting on the aid delivery, the Ambassador said: “The medical aid to India comes as part of appreciation and bilateral cooperation that has underpinned the friendly relations between our two countries for years”.

He added that UAE extend assistance to India in furtherance of global solidarity in the fight against Covid-19 on war footing. UAE itself is battling the coronavirus with an average of 400 new cases a day, and it has recorded 13,038 cases and 111 deaths as on Friday. It may be mentioned that India too had sent medical aid to UAE last week.

