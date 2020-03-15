COVID-19: University of Hyderabad suspends classes until March 31

By | Published: 1:54 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) administration has suspended all the classes and any scheduled examinations with immediate effect until March 31.

The university took this decision as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19. Apart from classes, all the common facilities such as the library, gym, yoga will also be closed.

Advising students to return to their homes, in a notification issued on Sunday the UoH administration said that hostel services will be limited to only basic mess facility and it will be available in a few hostels for students who want to stay back in the hostels.

Students staying back in the hostels were asked to take adequate precautionary measures and advised to avoid large gatherings, not allow any outside guests and food deliveries into the campus.

“If any stakeholder has travel history to any COVID-19 affected country or in contact with such persons in the last 28 days, they should inform in-charge chief medical officer so that they can be monitored and taken care of,” the UoH said.

All the faculty members, officers, and staff would continue to attend their duties and routine office work remains unaffected, it said.

